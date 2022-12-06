Phobia of dancing Santas revealed by Kent father

A father in Kent has revealed that he has a crippling phobia of dancing Santa figures.

Garry Hollidge told The Sun that his festive fear was triggered by the “unexpected” movement of a statue of Father Christmas when he was a boy.

As Christmas approaches, his anxiety worsens, detailing that he experiences shortness of breath and breaks out in a cold sweat upon the very sight of a grooving Saint Nicholas.

"It’s bizarre, I know, but the weird little dancing figures freak me out," the former pub landlord said.

