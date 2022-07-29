Conservationists celebrate as 100th osprey flies nest in re-introduction program

Conservationists celebrated as 100th osprey flew the nest as part of program to reintroduce the species to a remote corner of England.

The milestone was reached when a chick named Fourlaws took flight over Kielder Forest in Northumberland.

Fourlaws was captured on camera as she departed for her adventure, which lasted around 35 minutes.

The program to reintroduce the species, which became extinct as a breeding bird in England in 1847, was launched in 2009.

