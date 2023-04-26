Timeline of Camilla, Queen Consort’s life ahead of historic coronation

The Queen Consort will be crowned beside her husband, King Charles III, during May’s historic coronation - a symbolic moment that will seal Camilla’s place in the history of the monarchy.

Her journey from romantic involvement, to mistress, royal wife and finally Her Majesty, has been played out over more than five decades and culminates in her being anointed and crowned as the nation’s Queen.

Ahead of next month’s coronation, look back at a timeline of Camilla’s life.

