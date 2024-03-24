How to make ‘Creme Egg toasties’ that have gone viral ahead of Easter

As Easter weekend approaches, Creme Egg toasties are the unlikely snack going viral, as consumers lap up all things chocolate.

The recipe sees Cadbury’s iconic springtime treat chopped up, and used as the main filling in a traditionally savoury dish - but online users are getting behind it.

While it may sound bizarre, many are comparing the flavours to an elevated version of chocolate spread on toast.

Battered Creme Eggs are another unexpected favourite, combining the fish and chip shop coating with the sweet treat.