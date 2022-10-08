A mother from Texas is urging parents to stop their children from watching Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in their home.

During a local TV interview, Jamie Gooch issued a warning about the plot of the new Disney + film.

“A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” she said. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

“Do not watch this film.”

