A Disney text-to-speech TikTok voice that makes users sound like Rocket Raccoon does not allow users to say words like “gay”, “lesbian”, or “queer”.

Numerous videos posted by users capture the feature failing to say the LGBTQ terms.

Rocket’s voice would skip over the words when written normally but would be pronounced phonetically if a user wrote it differently, such as “qweer”, for example.

Attempts to make it read the seemingly-prohibited words resulted in an error message saying that text-to-speech was not supported by the language chosen.

The feature has since been quietly changed to allow the words.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.