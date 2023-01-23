Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain with help from Apple AirTag

Firefighters rescued an Australian Shepherd dog who was trapped in a storm drain in San Bernadino with the help of an Apple AirTag.

Footage shows the one-year-old pooch being reunited with his owner after his ordeal.

Seamus got away from his owner during a walk and was swept into fast-moving waters in a flood control basin.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said that Seamus was equipped with a conventional ID tag and an Apple AirTag which helped rescuers track him down.

