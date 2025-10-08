Gut health is one of the biggest trends of the year. It’s a catch-all term that’s been used to sell supplements, spook people about their diets and encourage disordered eating. But it’s also prompted a spike in sales of gut-friendly foods, an uptick in body literacy and an arguably healthier population. Leading gut health expert Dr Megan Rossi and chef and Mama Shrooms founder Gemma Ogston unpack the myths around the microbiome and explain how to heal the gut and incorporate 30 plants a week. With host Emilie Lavinia, they also dig into GLP-1 drugs, fibre, misinformation and teen eating habits.