Brood of ducklings waddles through Bromley school to reach lake

A brood of ducklings made their annual trip through a school in Bromley, south east London, to a lake where they will spend the summer.

Their mother laid eggs in the courtyard at Bromley High School over winter. After they hatched, she led the ducklings through the school to a lake where they will spend the warmer months.

"Few people are lucky enough to have a parade of little flipper feet going past their desk during a 'normal' working day. It's lovely to be part of their journey," receptionist Natalie Devon said.

