Sheepdog-in-training tries to herd giant statue in adorable mistake

Adorable footage shows the moment a sheepdog tried to herd a giant sheep statue.

Two-year-old Daisy, a border collie, is currently training to become a top-class farmhand.

And when she came across a huge statue of a sheep in Durham, she jumped into action.

Daisy spotted the 25ft sculpture while on a walk with her owner, Paul Flynn, 60.

She started barking at the fake sheep, which had been installed as part of Durham’s Lumiere light festival, before deciding it needed to be rounded up and taken home.

Despite her best herding efforts, the large animal didn’t move an inch.