Elon Musk apologises after mocking fired disabled Twitter employee

Elon Musk has apologised after publicly mocking an employee on Twitter after he tweeted asking if he had been fired or not.

Haraldur Thorleifsson posted that he was unsure if he was still employed by the tech giant or not after he was locked out of his computer.

After he tagged Mr Musk to ask what was going on, the billionaire questioned Mr Thorleifsson's disability and need for accommodations.

The CEO has since tweeted an apology, saying his comments were based on things he was "told" that were "untrue."

