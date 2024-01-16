RuPaul defends library readings by drag queens in Emmys speech

RuPaul called out the wave of backlash surrounding drag artist readings at local libraries while accepting an Emmy Award.

The show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program during Monday night’s ceremony (15 January).

During an acceptance speech, RuPaul thanked voters for “recognising all of these queens” before suggesting everyone can learn from drag.

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you,” RuPaul concluded.