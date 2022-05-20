This week, we’re joined by Sophia Smith Galer, a multi-award winning reporter, TikTok creator and now author. Her TikTok videos have garnered more than 75 million views. She discussed her debut book, Losing It: Sex Education for the 21st Century, which is all about busting the myths about sex we were taught at school. From virginity and virility to consent and porn, the subjects covered in this chat are wide-ranging. This episode was recorded during a live event held at Waterstones Gower Street in London.

