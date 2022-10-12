Mark Zuckerberg reveals new Meta Quest Pro VR headset that costs £1,499

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled Meta’s new virtual reality headset, the Quest Pro.

Launching with a price tag of £1,499, the new kit is almost four times the price of Meta’s current headset, the Quest 2.

It has been created “to expand what’s possible in virtual reality” and boasts features including facial expression sensors and self-tracking controllers.

The Quest Pro also has mixed reality capabilities, unlike its predecessor - which means digital content can be viewed overlaid on the real world.

