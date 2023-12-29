A farrier whose horseshoe videos have attracted celebrity endorsement and made him one of the UK’s most viewed TikTokers for a third year running has hailed 2023 as “incredible”.

Sam Dracott, who smiths shoes for horses and treats infected hooves, appeared in the top 10 most-viewed TikTok videos in 2021 then was the UK’s number one most-viewed account of 2022 – and has now followed up the feat as the UK’s second-most viewed TikToker in 2023.

The 34-year-old, from Weybridge, Surrey, boasts more than four million followers and more than 59.5 million likes – second only to Tool Tips which went viral for its staple creation – and said his success provides “huge recognition” for his often misunderstood job.