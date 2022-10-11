Larry the cat chases fox away from Downing Street after tense stare down

Larry the Cat chased a fox away from Downing Street on Monday night as No 10’s chief mouser proved his worth once again.

Footage shows the 15-year-old tabby stalking the unwanted visitor across the road, before chasing the animal away from the prime minister’s residence.

The video quickly went viral on social media, racking up more than two million views overnight.

Larry’s parody Twitter account used the incident to poke fun at Liz Truss’s government, writing: “Someone at this address is up for the job”.

