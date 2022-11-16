Hiker captures ‘ghostly’ Brocken spectre walking alongside him in Lake District

A man captured the moment he spotted a “ghostly figure” walking alongside him in the Lake District.

Chris Randall, 45, was hiking when he spotted a Brocken spectre - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.

The rare phenomenon can happen on a misty day when the sun is behind a person and their shadow is projected forwards through the mist.

Chris was camping alone on Red Pike near Wasdale Head in Cumbria when he saw the “ghostly” phenomenon.

