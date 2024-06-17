Goats cause chaos at amusement park after breaking loose

A dozen goats escaped their enclosure at the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio on 15 June.

The goats kept together, roaming the grounds and passing by other animals in their pens.

Just last week, the same amusement park was taken by surprise when camels escaped their enclosure and ran loose on the park grounds.

Park visitors appeared to be calm and amused in one video of the goats.

“The alpacas are like, ‘We want out!’” one person joked.