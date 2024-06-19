New Google app ‘takes stress out of holiday packing’

A new AI app by Google, named Gemini, has been launched to take the stress out of holiday packing.

Studies suggest that a third of people find packing for trips stressful, while more than one in four describe it as “anxiety inducing”.

Organisation expert Jemma Solomon has demonstrated how to use Google’s new app, by using a range of simple prompts.

“This is amazing, this is going to save me so much time and stress” she says, reading back the Gemini tips.

Solomon added that the new app is a “real game changer”.