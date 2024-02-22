Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares poignant seven-word message over cancer battle

The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has shared a poignant seven-word message about his cancer battle.

Myers, 66, had not specified what type of cancer he has following the announcement he was receiving treatment in May 2022.

On the latest episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West, as he explored Lancashire alongside Simon 'Si' King, the presenter made an emotional statement.

"It’s been glorious. The motorcycling's been glorious. What can I say? It feels so good to be alive," Myers said.

King added that it was great to be back on his bike with his "best mate".