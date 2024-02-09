These four smells are warning signs in your home

If something doesn’t smell right in your home, something is likely not right.

Home repair, plumbing and heat experts have warned about four smells that could be signs of big problems.

It is important not to ignore a “rotten egg gas smell” as natural gas leaks can cause explosions.

A sewage smell from your bathroom is also a bad sign and means you must immediately check your traps.

If you are constantly smelling urine, it could be a sign of a broken wax ring.

A musty mould smell is also a bad sign and could indicate leaks inside your walls.