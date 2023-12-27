Huge interactive LED touchscreen set up in middle of New York City

A huge interactive LED touchscreen has been set up in the middle of New York City.

The unique piece of public art has made its debut at Flatiron Plaza at 23rd Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

Dubbed ‘Control No Control’, the large-scale interactive installation was created by digital art studio Iregular and it will be on view up until 1 January 2024.

The piece consists of a huge LED cube that reacts to everything that touches it and every movement performed on its surface.

Upon each interaction, a bunch of patterns and sounds emerge from the structure. Up to 48 people can play around with the cube at once, creating a unique collection of images and sounds that can virtually never be replicated.