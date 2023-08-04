Comedian Jason Manford has sent a touching message to an actress and writer who was left in tears after just one person turned up to her show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Georgie Grier shared a teary-eyed photo of herself on Twitter and said: “There was one person in my audience today when I performed my one woman play, Sunsets at #edfringe. It's fine, isn't it? It's fine…?”

Her tweet caught the eye of Manford, who uploaded a video message saying he had been through a similar experience. He tells her “tomorrow will be better” and “enjoy yourself if you can”.