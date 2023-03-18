Ben Affleck reveals what he actually said to Jennifer Lopez at Grammys

Ben Affleck has set the record straight on what he and his wife Jennifer Lopez were talking about during a viral moment at this year's Grammy awards.

Footage emerged of the pair appearing tense as they sat next to Trevor Noah.

"I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f***ing not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing," the actor told the Hollywood Reporter.

