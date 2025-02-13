King Charle’s made a touching gesture to a centenarian celebrating her 100th birthday, by personally handing her a card from him and the Queen during a royal visit.

The monarch was on a walkabout in Middlesbrough on Thursday afternoon (13 February) when he met Rona Grafton.

Charles bent down and shook her hand, saying: “A very, very happy birthday. Here’s a card from both of us.”

Touching the Queen’s shoulder, he said: “From both of us.”

The Queen also wished Ms Grafton: “A very happy birthday.”