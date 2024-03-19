King could break birthday tradition due to cancer diagnosis

King Charles III could break a Trooping the Colour tradition due to his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch could opt to be driven from Buckingham Palace in a carriage as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II used to from 1987 onwards, and watch the military procession celebrating the British sovereign’s official birthday from a podium rather than on horseback.

The King usually rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards.

It comes as the 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing cancer treatment, continues with his head of state duties - including face-to-face audiences - despite not carrying out official engagements in public.