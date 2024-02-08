Cancer survivor Stephen Fry says he feels ‘anxious’ for friend King Charles

Stephen Fry has admitted feeling “anxious” for his friend King Charles III following his diagnosis of cancer.

The actor, 66, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, praised the monarch for his “marvellous” openness in his announcement.

Mr Fry said the King sharing his diagnosis is part of his efforts to modernise elements of the monarchy.

On Charles’s wellbeing, Mr Fry said: “Having sort of been in the wings all this time and to have such a short time on centre stage, if he were to be seriously ill, would be really, really sad, because he has a lot to do and a lot he wants to do.”