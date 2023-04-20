Sarah Ferguson explains why she wasn’t invited to King’s coronation

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, has explained why she will not be in attendance at King Charles III’s coronation on 6 May.

The Duchess of York told Good Morning Britain she will not be there as the couple has divorced and “you can’t have it both ways.”

Ms Ferguson went on to praise the King and Queen Consort for “unifying” the Royal Family and spoke of her delight at being involved in the coronation “in private.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.