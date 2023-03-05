King Charles III is reportedly set to offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an “olive branch” after the couple were asked to vacate their previous UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Harry and Meghan will be offered an apartment in Buckingham Palace when they visit the country.

The suite of rooms that the King may offer to them previously belonged to Prince Andrew.

“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated,” the Mail on Sunday quoted a source as saying.

