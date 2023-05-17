King Charles meets Prince’s Trust awards winners at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III met with Prince’s Trust award winners and celebrity ambassadors in a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday 17 May.

Charles invited those recognised during Tuesday’s Prince’s Trust awards to the palace along with the celebrities who presented the honours, including Hollywood star Stanley Tucci, British actor Stephen Graham and the event’s hosts Ant and Dec.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby left her show early to attend the palace event by herself, as reports continued of a rift with co-host and fellow Prince’s Trust ambassador Phillip Schofield.

