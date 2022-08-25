ZSL London Zoo animals take part in annual weigh-in

Residents at ZSL London Zoo had their vital statistics recorded at the zoo’s annual weigh-in today, 25 August.

Over 14,000 animals are in the zoo’s care, making it a mammoth task to record their heights and weights in order to monitor their health and wellbeing.

Among the animals assessed this year were Humboldt penguin chick Bobby, who hatched in April, and the heaviest animal at the zoo - Bactrian camel Noemie.

This helps to ensure that every animal we care for is healthy, eating well, and growing at the rate they should,” deputy animal manager Daniel Simmonds said.

