Love Island’s first deaf contestant Tasha ‘sees conversations’ using smart glasses

Tasha Ghouri tried out newly designed smart glasses that allow deaf people to "see conversations" in real-time.

The Love Island finalist can be seen testing out the new tech that actually displays subtitles as people speak.

Using artificial intelligence, the shades can also translate sentences as they're said from nine of the world's most-spoken languages.

XRAI Glass developers say users can even go back over conversations to double-check details.

It has been launched on Google Play on Thursday (17 November) after running its pilot scheme.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.