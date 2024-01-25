Tori Spelling reveals 90210 co-star Luke Perry secretly dated Madonna

Tori Spelling has revealed her Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Luke Perry once confided in her about dating Madonna.

Speaking on the latest episode of her and Jennie Garth’s podcast 90210MG, the 50-year-old star reminisced about Perry’s former relationship.

“I will never forget him pulling me into his dressing room and telling me,” she recalled.

“I felt so confided in. ‘Oh, my God, he’s telling me about Madonna.’”

Spelling also said that Perry, who died in 2019, also played a message he had received from the singer.