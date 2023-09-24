Watch: Man takes his pet turkey everywhere and she loves a visit to the pub and Tesco

A man claims he takes his beloved pet turkey with him everywhere and says she loves a visit to the local pub and Tesco.

Dave Brooker, 56, from Kent, says turkey Trouble Version Two - or T2 for short - is like a child to him.

She can often be seen casually sitting in the White Horse pub in Maidstone with a packet of cheese and onion crisps.

Though some people find their undeniably strong bond a little unorthodox, the pair are inseparable and even sleep in the same room together at their home in the village of Wouldham, Kent.