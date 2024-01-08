Partygoer gets stuck inside giant urn during New Year’s Eve festivities

An Alabama partygoer got stuck inside an urn during New Year's Eve festivities, bizarre video shows.

The incident went viral on X/Twitter when someone who said they were at the party posted: “We have a man stuck in a decorative urn at this Mountain Brook house party."

Footage posted by @TheWapplehouse shows the chaos that ensued.

The man was rescued from the urn with a hammer and makeshift screwdriver chisel, the original eyewitness said in a follow-up post.

"There’s a cracking sound and the crowd cheers. He is free! The urn has been shattered and our hero emerges unscathed," they added.