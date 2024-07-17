Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:45
Maya Jama and Stormzy celebrate England at Euro 2024 in last public outing as couple
Maya Jama and Stormzy celebrated England’s qualification for the Euro 2024 semi-finals in one of their last public outings together as a couple.
The Love Island host, 29, and the musician, 30, announced their second break-up on Wednesday, 17 July, saying “we tried and it didn’t work, and that’s okay”.
The rapper, real name Michael Omari, began dating the TV star Jama before they split for the first time in 2019 and rekindled their relationship last year.
“We were 21 and 20 when we first met, both at the beginning of our careers, and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning and unlearning,” a statement read.
