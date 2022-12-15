Meghan recalls first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth

The Duchess of Sussex has shared the story of her first official engagement with Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

"I had a really great time with her," Meghan said as she reminisced on their trip to Cheshire in 208 in Harry & Meghan.

While there was a "sense of propriety" in public, she treated the Queen as her "husband's grandma."

After recalling how the Queen placed a blanket over her lap, Meghan said: "I recognise and respect and see that you're the Queen, but in this moment I'm so grateful that there's a grandmother figure."

