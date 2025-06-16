Meghan breaks silence on viral clip of her twerking while in labour

The Duchess of Sussex has addressed the viral video she posted of herself twerking while in labour with daughter Princess Lilibet.

Meghan shared the previously unseen footage to mark her daughter’s fourth birthday on 4 June. The video featured her and Prince Harry dancing to the song Baby Mama by Starrkeisha.

The clip has since gone viral.

Speaking to Emma Grede in her Aspire Podcast, due to be released on Tuesday (17 June), Meghan said: “You have to be authentic. Did you see my Baby Mommadance? That was four years ago.

“So it's also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there's still a whole life - a real, authentic, fun life - that's happening behind the scenes.”