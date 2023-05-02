Serena Williams reveals second pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena Williams confirmed her pregnancy at the star-studded Met Gala in New York, telling reporters that there were “three of us” on the red carpet as she stood alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian.

He was also seen touching her baby bump as they posed for photos.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams wrote, sharing a number of photos from the evening on Instagram.

The tennis icon’s feed was then flooded with messages of congratulations from friends and fans.

