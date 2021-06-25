Microsoft has officially revealed Windows 11, its first new operating system since 2015.

Described at their virtual launch event as ‘next generation’, the company has committed to making it a free upgrade for Windows 10 users.

The new operating system will feature a number of big changes and re-designs for both work and play.

As part of the update, Microsoft’s videoconferencing and messaging tool Teams will be integrated into Windows 11.

Gaming will also become a lot simpler as the Xbox app will be built into Windows 11, allowing users to easily access Game Pass for PC.