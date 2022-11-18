Small child, frustrated with claw arcade game, gets stuck inside

A small child, frustrated by his failure to win a stuffed animal playing an arcade claw game, climbed inside the machine.

Footage of five-year-old Tay stuck inside the machine at a shopping mall in Blaine, Minnesota, was shared by his mother.

Getting in was the easy part. Getting out, however, was a little harder.

Tay’s mother told a local news station that he needed his older brother’s help to eventually get free.

While he looks upset in the clip, his mother confirmed he is fine following the incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.