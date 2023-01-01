Swimmers run into icy sea for New Year's Day dip on Devon beach

Swimmers braved icy temperatures for a dip in the sea on a Devon beach to ring in the New Year.

Footage shows a huge crowd rushing towards the water on Westward Ho! beach, with some in fancy dress.

Organisers said that no wetsuits were allowed for the event, which has been running for six years.

“Victorian people used to travel miles to come and dip in this wonderful place, just for its health properties,” Visit Westward Ho! said.

