Prince Edward learns sign language on visit to inclusive beach in Northern Ireland

Prince Edward learned sign language as he visited an inclusive beach in Northern Ireland on Friday (30 June).

The Duke of Edinburgh learned the words for "inclusive beach" as he met with families on Portstewart Inclusive Beach.

Edward saw the work of the Mae Murray Foundation, a charitable organisation which works in partnership with beach operators to ensure people of all ages and abilities can "take part, have fun, and be included" on the coast.

The scheme offers free beach equipment loans as well as beach fun days, surf days, and litter picking events.