Six orphaned bear cubs are receiving care at a wildlife rehab facility in California after being recovered in recent months.

One of the cubs, brought to the facility in September, was found by firefighters with burned paws after being caught in a wildfire in the northern area of the state.

All six of the bears have been deemed healthy enough to be moved to outdoor enclosures at the facility following their arrivals.

Under the care of specialist vets, each of the cubs eats around 10 pounds of food a day, including fruits, vegetables, honey and assorted proteins.

