Second panda ever born in Taiwan celebrates her fourth birthday with fruit cake

Yuan Bao, the second panda ever born in Taiwan, is celebrating her fourth birthday on Friday 28 June.

The parents of Yuan Bao, Tuan Tuan (male) and Yuan Yuan (female), originally came from China to Taiwan in 2008.

The two are also parents to a female, Yuan Za, who is turning 11 in early July.

Yuan Boa’s father Tuan Tuan died in November 2022 and all the remaining pandas in Taiwan are females.

Chen Yu-yen, Curator of the Panda Pavilion of Taipei Zoo, said Yuan Boa’s birthday cake was made of fruits she normally eats.