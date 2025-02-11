As plus-sized travel campaigners call for airlines to allow bigger passengers an extra seat, free of charge, The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder explains all you need to know on airline rules and regulations.

The proportion of plus-size people in the UK continues to rise, prompting a debate over whether or not overweight passengers should be given extra space as a result of their body shape.

Each airline has a different policy when it comes to overweight passengers.The Independent’s Travel Correspondent explains all you need to know.