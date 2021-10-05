A six-year-old boy discovered a rare mastodon tooth fossil while on a tour of a nature preserve with his family in Michigan.

Julian Gagnon found the tooth at the Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve in Rochester Hills, Michigan in September and said he first thought he would “get a million dollars for the discovery.”

The six-year-old, however, ended up with a behind-the-scenes tour at a paleontology museum and a thought about his future career.

Julian told WDIV, a CNN affiliate: “I just felt something on my foot and I grabbed it up, and it kind of looked like a tooth”.