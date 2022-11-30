William and Kate kick off Earthshot Prize celebrations in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales have kicked off Earthshot Prize celebrations in Boston shortly after touching down in the US.

William and Kate attended the “Welcome to Earthshot” launch event at Boston City Hall.

The royal couple formally commenced the festivities by lighting up the hall, and other Boston landmarks, bright green.

Inspired by JFK’s “Moonshot,” the Earthshot Prize endeavours to “celebrate and scale” solutions to help “repair our planet.”

The second annual award ceremony will take place on Friday, 2 December.

