The Princess of Wales has joined some of England’s World Cup-winning wheelchair rugby league squad for a practice session.

Kate sat in a wheelchair and tried her hand at the sport during a rugby league inclusivity day staged in Hull in her role as patron of the Rugby Football League.

England hosted the World Cup last November and beat their old rivals and reigning champions France 28-24 in a closely fought final.

The day was hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University of Hull and staged at the university’s Allam Sport Centre.