Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off

Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021.

The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.

Dr Biden said that she and President Biden were sitting with the Queen having tea, when she was reprimanded for trying to help.

"What I loved about her was that she was really independent," Dr Biden said.

